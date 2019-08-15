West Notts College students celebrate A-level results

West Notts College students are celebrating after collecting their A-level results this morning.

Overall, the college achieved a pass rate of 98.8 percent

Jessica Brownley, 18, from Mansfield, was thrilled to achieve an A in biology, A in psychology, C in chemistry and an A-star in her EPQ.

She said: “I was so anxious last night and couldn’t stop thinking about results day, so I’m delighted with these grades.

“I’m off to the University of Hull to study psychology. I’d love to work in clinical psychology but there are so many areas in the sector and I can’t wait to discover more. I’ve totally fallen in love with the subject and I’m looking forward to learning even more about it at university.

“Coming to West Notts college from secondary school has been great preparation for university – it’s been the best decision I’ve ever made. It was a new start, I met new people and all the tutors have been unbelievably helpful.

“Lots of my friends have done well in their exams so we’ll all be getting together later to celebrate.”

Ashleigh Tungate, 18, from Alfreton, Derbyshire, described herself as “so happy” to gain an A in biology, A in maths, and B in chemistry.

She said: “I’ve heard that I’m one of the top-performing students – it’s unbelievable! I’m just so happy to get these grades.

“I’m hoping to get a place at the University of Nottingham to study veterinary medicine. Animals are my passion. As the owner of a dog and a cat, the welfare of animals has always been on my mind. The course will last five years but I’m prepared for this intense study.

“West Notts College has been amazing and you couldn’t ask for better teachers. They’re so supportive and always around to help you if you’re having a hard time. I have gained some great new friends too while I’ve been here.”

Zofia Kaczumar, 18, from Shirebrook, celebrated an A in history, A in law and C in English literature.

She said: “It means I can now study law at either the University of Kent or the University of Sheffield. I think I’m going to choose Kent as I was going to apply there originally. I am very happy now!

“College life has been great and my tutor Helen has supported me all the way. It was hard work in the first year but it’s been like one big family. I’m sad to leave!

“I’d say to all new students: make sure you really enjoy your subjects. It’s hard work but if you power on and think about why you’re doing all this work, you can’t go wrong.

“I’ll be meeting up with my friends later to have a good catch-up and a celebration.”

Josh Alton-Smith, aged 17, is off to Nottingham University to study environmental geoscience after achieving two B grades and a C.

He is going to university a year early after being moved up a year in secondary school.

Josh took his A-Levels in biology, chemistry and geography, and said studying for the exams was a 'rollercoaster'.

Josh said: "Everyone said the step up from GCSEs to A-levels was hard work and it really was.

"It's been a rollercoaster- hard work but overall I've enjoyed being at college.

"The teachers are really helpful and I've made some good mates."

Abigail Stadring, aged 17, says she is looking forward to going to the University of York after achieving two B and one D grade in psychology, sociology and maths.

She will study sociology, with plans to take a masters and PHD after her degree.

Abigail, from Annesley said: "I'm looking forward to going to university, and I'll carry on doing a masters and PHD after my degree.

"I've had lots of support from the tutors here, and volunteering has boosted my confidence and skills."

Emily Gay, aged 19, achieved two B grades and a C, despite undergoing 10 surgeries on her legs.

Emily, who has double-curved scoliosis, is currently waiting for spinal surgery, and is off to Sheffield University to study English literature.

Emily said: "I've spent a lot of time in hospitals in Sheffield, so it's like a second home to me now.

"I was expecting my results to be worse as I'm a natural pessimist, but I'm happy with what I got.

"It was hard work, with a lot of breakdowns and tears, but I have had a good time at college."

Emily also achieved a B grade in her extended project qualification, which counts as half an A-level, and produced her dissertation on the subject of vampires through history.

Phoebe Stirland, 18 from Edwinstowe, gained an A in history, B in English language and C in biology, capping off an “exhausting and demanding” exam period.

Rather than apply for university, Phoebe has decided to go straight into the world of work.

She said: “I’m going to begin an apprenticeship at Launay’s Restaurant and Bar in Edwinstowe to work as a chef. This all starts next week. I went there on work experience while at school and they were pleased to take me on again. I enjoy cookery and will take some skills with me that I’ve picked up. I’m pretty good at making lemon meringue pie!

“Most of my friends are going to university, but I’m really looking forward to getting into the world of work. “

Abigail Standring, 17, from Kirkby, scored a B in sociology, B in psychology, D in maths and B in her EPQ.

She said: “I’m quite relieved the wait is over! The hard slog has paid off. I’m now going to the University of York to study sociology and would like to go on to do a masters and then a PhD.

“I’ve been well supported at West Notts and I’ve tried to support others by being a learner representative. I also enjoyed taking part in a project called ‘Discover STEM’. All of this extra-curricular activity has really boosted my confidence.”

Overall, West Notts College achieved 100 per cent pass rates in 14 out of 17 subjects offered, and 26.6 percent of passes were at the highest grades of A* to B.

Andrew Cropley, principal and chief executive of the college said: "Congratulations to all our students who have received their A-level results today.

"I'm thrilled that so many of them have done so well and will be taking up a place at their university of choice next month, or embarking on their chosen career from a position of success.

"Congratulations too to all of our teachers and other staff who have supported our students to succeed.

"Not only have they helped them do well in their exams, they have prepared them very effectively for the next phase of their education, and we look forward to hearing of our students' future success."

Anybody interested in studying at the college should call 0808 1003626.