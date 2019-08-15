Samworth Church Academy pupils 'happy and excited' by A-level results

Pupils at Samworth Church Academy in Forest Town have got their eyes on higher education, apprenticeships and the British Army after receiving their A-level results.

Heidi Benson-Loydall jumped for joy when getting her exam results, achieving a distinction star in applied science and a distinction and merit in her health and social care.

Ryan Thorpe, left, and Finn Hewitt.

She will now go to Nottingham Trent University to become a teacher.

She said: "Teaching is something I've always wanted to do, so this is really exciting.

"I'm so happy with the results, they're higher than I expected."

Heidi's friend Holly Ceney is also celebrating after getting the grades to go on and study Geography at university - and wants to go on and become an aid worker.

Heidi Benson-Loydall (left) and Holly Ceney.

She said: "I feel really great after getting the results, because I got ABB overall.

"I'm really interested in the wider world and human science, and hopefully after university I can go on to do something like aid work."

Holly's friend

Isabella Palfreyman, aged 19, received three B grades studying English, history and religious studies, and is set to go to the University of Sheffield to study Korean studies.

She said: "Overall I'm very happy with the results, the subjects I studied were what I did well at in my GCSEs.

Jade Lee (bottom left), Joe Czcbkowski, Bailey Giles (top right) and Leah Peat.

"I'm off to the University of Sheffield where I'll be doing Korean studies and hopefully it will take me into a job in translation."

Finn Hewitt is set to join the British Army as an officer after successfully getting the grades to begin admission.

He said: "I've always been interested in the military and done cadets since I was young.

"Luckily I scraped by and I'll hopefully be going in as an officer, where I'll be joining the army corps."

Jake Stephenson and Olivia Richardson.

Finn's friend Ryan was initially going to study architecture at university, but decided he wants to "join the world of work" instead - despite getting good A levels.

He said: "I want to go into full-time work now. I've been working part time jobs and been in education for a long time, so now I just want to get some experience.

"I initially applied to do architecture but I'm fed up of education, so I'm going to look for work."

Lisa McVeigh, principal at the academy, praised the results.

She said, “We are one again delighted with our post 16 results which reflect the hard work our students put into their studies with strong support from home and from our great people here at the academy.

"There are some outstanding individual and subject performances and we look forward to continuing to build on these successes in the coming years."

Dione Taylor.