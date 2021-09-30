Wellow school children take part in tree planting project

Children from Wellow House School, and members of the parish council committee, schoolroom and heritage groups, attended a special tree planting at St Swithin’s Church.

By Shelley Marriott
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 11:30 am

The event was part of ‘Miner2Major’, a landscape partnership scheme funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Sherwood Forest Trust are helping deliver the Heritage Trees project within the scheme and are organising ten community tree planting events.

These planting events celebrate and commemorate well-known stories in local history and celebrate the contribution that trees make to our environment and culture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The tree was planted at St Swithin’s Church in Wellow

The tree planting in Wellow on September 7, was the fourth event of the project.

Read More

Read More
Mansfield town centre masterplan takes step forward

On Saturday, September 11, Thomas Foster, an expert on natural history, wildlife and foraging, provided a guided walk and talk through Wellow Woods.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.