The event was part of ‘Miner2Major’, a landscape partnership scheme funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Sherwood Forest Trust are helping deliver the Heritage Trees project within the scheme and are organising ten community tree planting events.

These planting events celebrate and commemorate well-known stories in local history and celebrate the contribution that trees make to our environment and culture.

The tree was planted at St Swithin’s Church in Wellow

The tree planting in Wellow on September 7, was the fourth event of the project.

On Saturday, September 11, Thomas Foster, an expert on natural history, wildlife and foraging, provided a guided walk and talk through Wellow Woods.