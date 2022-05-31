Wellow Maypole Day to return after two year break as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Wellow Maypole Day is a traditional family friendly event centred around the village's spectacular 17 metres high painted maypole on the village green.

Following the children's procession from St. Swithin's church, the main focus of Maypole Day is always the crowning of the new May Queen.

Ellie Wilson, the May Queen elect, has been patiently waiting since winning the village’s secret ballot way back in November 2019.

Ellie will be crowned by the retiring May Queen Lucy Hollingworth, who has reigned since May 2019.

After this, the children will perform a variety of intricate maypole dances they have learnt in the weeks leading up to the big day and providing fun and mischief in among this will be Wellow Jack and his accompanying 'Bogies'.

There will also be one or two other surprises and all will be revealed on the day.

The Maypole Celebrations have been a feature of Wellow village life for well over a hundred years, and the size of the event and the range of attractions is always a surprise to those new to the event.

Aside from the crowning and maypole dancing, one of the highlights will be the circus skills of High Voltage Events. There will also be live music provided by singer Jeremy James from Manchester, and Morris dancing performed by local Morris side Rattlejag.

For the children look out for traditional Punch and Judy and children's swing boats, and lots of stalls, crafts and games as well to keep everyone amused. Hot and cold food is available on the green throughout the afternoon, including delicious home-made cakes from our renowned cake stall outside the village hall.

There will also be the chance to bu raffle tickets and have a go on the tombola.

Come and join the fun on Saturday, June 4, from noon to 5pm.