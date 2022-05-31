The Big Jubilee Lunch is the first of Ashfield District Council’s summer events programme, and will run from 11am to 3pm with music, fairground games, giant garden games, inflatables, ice cream van, and a free face painter available to entertain residents as they enjoy their picnics.
Coun Dale Grounds, ward councillor for Kingsway, and vice chairman of the council, said: “We are so excited to kick off our Summer of Fun with the Big Jubilee Picnic on Kingsway Park.
"We hope to see lots of families out enjoying their picnics to celebrate Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee.”
Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of the councul, said: “The council is committed to providing quality free events for the whole family and the award-winning Kingsway Park is the ideal venue for a big community event.”