Wellow residents are trying to locate a peahen’s owner after she was spotted “several times” in the village – with "fears" growing for her safety.

The peahen – a female peacock – has been spotted across Wellow in recent months, according to residents.

The bird has been spotted several times across the village, frequently landing on gardens and parks.

Lisa Dean, resident and founder of Beauty’s Legacy – an animal charity locating lost or stolen pets, said she “fears” the bird’s safety and would like to find its owner promptly.

A picture of the peahen on Lisa's garden in Wellow.

She said: “A stunning peahen landed in my garden.

“She sat on a neighbour’s garage before popping onto our patio and calling loudly at my dogs.

“She then hopped up onto the shed where she sat for some time before soaring off again.

“I asked in our Wellow chat and put a post onto our Wellow Facebook group to see if she has an owner.

A closer photo of the bird.

“It transpires that over recent weeks she has visited several gardens in the area and almost all of our residents adore her.”

Lisa said one sadly one resident had threatened to “get rid” of the peahen with fireworks, which had “concerned” residents.

She said she contacted the RSPB and was told peacocks are a non indigenous species in the UK and thus, classed as domesticated animals not wild birds.

She added: “If an owner can be located, we can return her or otherwise try and find a rescue to take her in, as she is not protected as wildlife.

“Our fear is someone will hurt her.”