Owner 'forever grateful' after missing Sutton dog found following charity support and media coverage

Teddy, a border terrier-cross-jack russell went missing from his Sutton home on Monday, July 24.

He was found days later in a nearby property after an anonymous tip located the missing dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Lauren Scothern and her sister Leah Scothern said they were “forever grateful” to have Teddy back home.

Lisa Dean pictured with Teddy. Teddy was found just days after being reported missing in Sutton.

Lauren said: “We would like to thank everyone who helped with the search for Teddy, especially Lisa Dean and her amazing team.

“They have gone above and beyond to get our boy home safe.

“We are so happy to have Teddy home and will forever be grateful to all who helped.

“We thank the charity for their continued support now he is home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beauty’s Legacy, a charity providing support with locating and reuniting lost or stolen pets, were promptly on the case.

Lisa Dean, charity founder, launched an appeal picked up by your Chad and featured in Channel 5’s new series, Lost Dogs Live, hosted by Clare Balding.

The new television series aims to feature missing and found dogs with viewers being encouraged to assist with enquiries.

Lisa said it was an anonymous tip-off after the show aired on July 26, saw Teddy recovered from a nearby property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is now believed Teddy was “stolen” and a police enquiry is looking into his disappearance.

Lisa said: “I firmly believe the pressure with extensive posters in the area, local and national media coverage really helped.

“We thank Mansfield Chad and Channel 5 Lost Dogs Live for the fast coverage.

“We rely on witnesses coming forward and this is a great example of what making a dog too hot to handle can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Teddy will be going to our groomers for a complimentary pamper to make him feel much better.”

Anyone with information about Teddy’s disappearance can contact Nottinghamshire Police by calling 101 quoting incident 145 of July 26.