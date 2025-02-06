Well-deserved pint for Mansfield Woodhouse litter picker after finding cash in trash

They say one man's trash is another man's treasure – and that is definitely the case for Andis Senkans Coupe, who discovered £10 while out on his weekly litter pick in Mansfield Woodhouse.

Andis Senkans, who moved from Sheffield to Mansfield Woodhouse over five years ago, regularly litter picks in his spare time around the Oxclose Woods and Thorseby Road area.

Since moving to Mansfield Woodhouse, Andis has become passionate about keeping the area clean and tidy.

To achieve this goal, he launched a litter-picking community group to connect with others who share his commitment to keeping Mansfield Woodhouse tidy, in hopes of encouraging the community to take pride in their surroundings and to create clean streets, making walking paths enjoyable for everyone.

Just this week, while out on a litter pick in his spare time, Andis shared how he uncovered £10 — a first for him.

On the same day, he said he encountered a dumped bathtub and some paint near Mansfield Woodhouse train station, but noted that a nearby council worker removed the items.

However, these items are not the strangest he has uncovered, as Andis mentioned that he and the other volunteers have found a variety of unusual items over the years, including discarded sex toys.

When asked how he plans to spend his well-earned £10, he said: “I’m definitely going spend it wisely this weekend at the Barrel MicroPub and treat myself to a nice pint.”

Andis is eager to continue his efforts in Mansfield Woodhouse, hoping that others will join him in keeping Woodhouse tidy.

You can find Andis on Facebook in the public community group titled ‘Keep Woodhouse Tidy’.