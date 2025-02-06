Mansfield and Ashfield Chad readers capture 'local landscape' in 10 stunning snaps

Although we chose only one image for our new Facebook header, we were eager to share 10 of the best submissions from Chad readers with all of you.

We asked our readers for suggestions for a new Facebook header on www.facebook.com/mansfieldchad.

It felt important to find a header that represents the Mansfield landscape, which we can use for the first half of 2025 and we wanted our readers to play a part in that.

Check out some of these talented snaps from across both districts…

A fantastic moment captured by Emily Bradley Photography in 2024. How could we not feature this stunning shot as a our header? Thank you, Emily.

1. Mansfield celebrates

A fantastic moment captured by Emily Bradley Photography in 2024. How could we not feature this stunning shot as a our header? Thank you, Emily. Photo: Emily Bradley Photography

Thank you, John, for sharing this snapshot of Mansfield.

2. 'Welcome to Mansfield'

Thank you, John, for sharing this snapshot of Mansfield. Photo: John Randle

A stunning view of Mansfield from above, thanks to Vi Gita.

3. A view from above

A stunning view of Mansfield from above, thanks to Vi Gita. Photo: Vi Gita

Vicki shared this photo of King's Mill Hospital, taken from across the reservoir in Sutton.

4. King's Mill

Vicki shared this photo of King's Mill Hospital, taken from across the reservoir in Sutton. Photo: Vicki Ward

