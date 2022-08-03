Week of 'pawsome' activities for Rainworth teenager Holly Willoughby and her four-legged friend

Holly, 14, joined more than 60 other dog loving children, aged from seven to 16-years-old to train their dogs in canine activities, including handling, agility, scent work, obedience and heelwork to music at the annual YKC Summer Camp.
Holly said: “My favourite thing about being in the YKC is getting to have lots of fun with my dog and friends. I think I am most looking forward to the agility this week at camp.”
The showground has been transformed for a week as the young dog lovers take over, having fun, whilst learning skills with their dogs as well as keeping them both healthy and active.
YKC Summer Camp is a great way for children to keep active, have fun, make new friends and take part in a wide range of dog training and social events. The programme is packed with a range of activities and evening entertainment that keeps the youngsters busy from morning till night. A typical day at the camp includes four one-hour training sessions for the children and their dogs and a selection of team time activities, with some days also including a workshop or masterclass from dog experts. Evening activities includes a quiz night and sports evening.
Vanessa McAlpine, spokesperson for the Young Kennel Club said: “Young Kennel Club Summer Camp is a highlight of the summer and we are delighted to welcome back so many members once again this year.
"Holly and Dodger are in for a really varied week of fun and games, with invaluable opportunities to socialise, train and compete alongside each other, as well as with their friends.
“With dog ownership sky-rocketing in the last few years, awareness of responsible ownership is more important than ever, and it is even more beneficial for this to start at a young age. Our YKC members are the future of the world of dogs and we expect to see many of them at Crufts in years to come.”