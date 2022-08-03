Week of 'pawsome' activities for Rainworth teenager Holly Willoughby and her four-legged friend

Holly, 14, joined more than 60 other dog loving children, aged from seven to 16-years-old to train their dogs in canine activities, including handling, agility, scent work, obedience and heelwork to music at the annual YKC Summer Camp.

Holly said: “My favourite thing about being in the YKC is getting to have lots of fun with my dog and friends. I think I am most looking forward to the agility this week at camp.”

The showground has been transformed for a week as the young dog lovers take over, having fun, whilst learning skills with their dogs as well as keeping them both healthy and active.

Holly Willoughby and Dodger

YKC Summer Camp is a great way for children to keep active, have fun, make new friends and take part in a wide range of dog training and social events. The programme is packed with a range of activities and evening entertainment that keeps the youngsters busy from morning till night. A typical day at the camp includes four one-hour training sessions for the children and their dogs and a selection of team time activities, with some days also including a workshop or masterclass from dog experts. Evening activities includes a quiz night and sports evening.

Vanessa McAlpine, spokesperson for the Young Kennel Club said: “Young Kennel Club Summer Camp is a highlight of the summer and we are delighted to welcome back so many members once again this year.

"Holly and Dodger are in for a really varied week of fun and games, with invaluable opportunities to socialise, train and compete alongside each other, as well as with their friends.