First look at revamped Mansfield pub following major investment and renovation

As part of the refurbishment, the interior of the pub has undergone structural alterations to create a newly expanded and updated bar area, providing a spacious and modern location where guests can enjoy a relaxing drink.

The pub has had all new fixtures and fittings, wood panelling and a refreshed neutral colour palette as well as a log fire sitting area.

Externally, the outdoor seating area has been transformed, with new decking, heating and lighting to create a peaceful oasis for customers to enjoy all year round.

The garden has been extended to accommodate 250 covers where guests can sit back, relax and take advantage of full table service bringing a fresh al fresco dining experience to locals.

And an all-new children’s play area has been added which will open on August 19.

The pub is also dog friendly, both inside and out, even offering a doggy menu for furry guests, including ice cream and biscuit snacks.

Sarah Atkinson, general manager of the Widecombe Fair, said: “We’re so excited to welcome guests back to Widecombe Fair.

"Customers will be greeted by some old and new faces and we’re eager to show our regulars how we’ve ramped up our already fantastic family offering.

“Our updated outdoor area is sure to be a hit with customers during the summer months.

"With our new grilled menu available, customers will be able to enjoy a fresh al fresco dining experience. It doesn’t matter if you’re after a quick drink in the sunshine, or a classic pub meal, we’ve got you covered.”

1. Widecombe Fair renovation The team are excited to welcome guests back to Widecombe Fair Photo: submitted Photo Sales

2. Widecombe Fair renovation The team are excited to welcome guests back Photo: submitted Photo Sales

3. Widecombe Fair renovation The staff are excited to welcome guests back Photo: submitted Photo Sales

4. Widecombe Fair renovation Guests can sit back, relax and take advantage of full table service Photo: submitted Photo Sales