It comes in the form of a pod that has been set up in the car park of Morrisons supermarket at Ashfield Precinct in the town centre.

The pod opened today (Tuesday), providing better access for local customers and meeting an increasing demand from motorists looking for a fast and simple way to sell their car.

The new branch is fully self-sustainable, running off solar power and functioning entirely paperless in its sales process.

The new pod that webuyanycar has opened in the car park of Morrisons supermarket in Kirkby town centre.

Richard Evans, head of technical services at webuyanycar, said: “Our latest opening in Kirkby is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar and our support in the Ashfield area for customers who we have been buying thousands of cars from over the years.

“We aim to provide our customers with even more local branches, saving time and hassle, and making the whole process even more convenient.”

Webuyanycar runs more than 500 local branches nationwide. Its experts finalise purchases from car owners who have secured a free, no-obligation valuation for their vehicle via the webuyanycar website in less than 30 seconds.

With its headquarters in Manchester, the automotive firm is one of the most recognised British brands and has more than 140,000 customer reviews on Trustpilot.

Richard added: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat.

"More motorists realise they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging. Our new Kirkby branch will be open five days a week and will offer instant bank transfers, saving valuable time.”