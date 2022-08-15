Chance to view sun with special telescopes at Sutton observatory's open day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sherwood Observatory, on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, is holding a ticket-only open day, which includes safe viewing of the sun through special solar telescopes, weather permitting.

Visitors can also learn all about the astronomical observatory, which sits on one of the highest pieces of land in the county.

And a full tour of the centre, which is run by The Mansfield and Sutton Astronomical Society, will include a look at its underground Victorian reservoir.

Sherwood Observatory on Coxmoor Road, Sutton, which holds an open day this Saturday.

The reservoir is currently disused, but there are exciting plans to revive it as part of an exciting £5.25 million project to build a state-of-the-art planetarium and science discovery centre.

The planetarium, accommodating 60 people per show, would sit on the reservoir’s roof. There would also be an education centre and an exhibition area.

It is predicted that the project would raise the profile of Ashfield significantly and invigorate its economy, with the potential for 20,000 visitors per year.

It would also inspire interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) subjects among youngsters, which could lead to the creation of new jobs in the region.

An artist's impression of how Sherwood Observatory might look after its £5.25 million project to build a planetarium and science discovery centre.

The society reports that the project is progressing well. More than £2 million worth of funding has been secured, while a planning application was due to be submitted this summer.

People at the open day can find out about the project. They can also visit the observatory’s bespoke radio astronomy centre to learn about space weather and the detection of meteors as they enter the Earth’s atmosphere.

Other attractions will include face-painting, tattoos, the sale of astro-themed merchandise and hot and cold drinks and cakes.

However, organisers stress that the event is ticket-only, and that all under-16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets need to be booked online at https://tickets.msas.uk/open-day/ They are priced at £5 for adults and £2 for under-16s. Free car parking is available on site.