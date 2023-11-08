News you can trust since 1952
A look back at last year's Remembrance Day parades across Mansfield and Ashfield

As we approach Remembrance Day on Saturday, November 11, we have taken a look back at parades and events that took place in Mansfield and Ashfield last year.
By John Smith
Published 8th Nov 2023, 11:41 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 11:41 GMT

People turned out in huge numbers in towns and villages across Mansfield to remember local and national war heroes on Remembrance Day in 2022.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, and Coun Ben Bradley, Nottinghamshire Council leader and Mansfield MP, were among the dignitaries laying wreaths at the service in Mansfield.

Remembrance Day is held on November 11 to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

This Remembrance Sunday will fall on November 12, with parades and events planned across the area.

This year’s parade in Mansfield will begin at 10.15am from the Civic Centre, heading to St Peter and St Paul’s Church along Rosemary Street, Westfield Lane, West Gate, Market Place and Church Street.

A short service will start around 10.40am in the Market Place.

Ben Bradley lays a wreath at the Mansfield Remembrance parade and service

1. Mansfield Remembrance service and parade

Ben Bradley lays a wreath at the Mansfield Remembrance parade and service Photo: Brian Eyre

Cadets marching at the Mansfield Remembrance service and parade

2. Mansfield Remembrance service and parade

Cadets marching at the Mansfield Remembrance service and parade Photo: Brian Eyre

Crowds gather for two minutes silence in Mansfield

3. Mansfield Remembrance service and parade

Crowds gather for two minutes silence in Mansfield Photo: Brian Eyre

Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams laying a wreath at the service

4. Mansfield Remembrance service and parade

Mayor of Mansfield Andy Abrahams laying a wreath at the service Photo: Brian Eyre

