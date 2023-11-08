A look back at last year's Remembrance Day parades across Mansfield and Ashfield

As we approach Remembrance Day on Saturday, November 11, we have taken a look back at parades and events that took place in Mansfield and Ashfield last year.

People turned out in huge numbers in towns and villages across Mansfield to remember local and national war heroes on Remembrance Day in 2022.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield mayor, and Coun Ben Bradley, Nottinghamshire Council leader and Mansfield MP, were among the dignitaries laying wreaths at the service in Mansfield.

Remembrance Day is held on November 11 to honour armed forces members who have died in the line of duty.

This Remembrance Sunday will fall on November 12, with parades and events planned across the area.

This year’s parade in Mansfield will begin at 10.15am from the Civic Centre, heading to St Peter and St Paul’s Church along Rosemary Street, Westfield Lane, West Gate, Market Place and Church Street.

A short service will start around 10.40am in the Market Place.

1 . Mansfield Remembrance service and parade Ben Bradley lays a wreath at the Mansfield Remembrance parade and service Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Mansfield Remembrance service and parade Cadets marching at the Mansfield Remembrance service and parade Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Mansfield Remembrance service and parade Crowds gather for two minutes silence in Mansfield Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales