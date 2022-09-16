Watnall community raises £1,300 at veg-tastic allotments fun day
Green-fingered residents flocked to an allotment site in Watnall to admire vegetables, plants and scarecrows as part of a special fundraising open day.
The annual summer event, held by the Watnall Allotments and Gardens Association, saw members of the local community come together for an afternoon of fun and competitions amid more than 100 well-kept vegetable patches.
The allotment site on Main Road was open all afternoon on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29, to members of the public, friends and families of allotment holders, and featured food stalls, a raffle and scarecrow and vegetable competitions.
A popular plant and produce stall sold a range of allotment grown fruit, vegetables, flowers and plants.
Most Popular
Rumbletums café also ran a cake stall during the afternoon, which enabled the charity to raise funds in support of the work they do with young people with disabilities in Kimberley.
A scarecrow competition based on the theme of ‘movie characters’ resulted in some fantastic creations, which the visitors were invited to judge. Harry Potter characters were a popular choice, but the winner was Mary Poppins.
Children also entered a competition to produce the best scary and funny ‘veggie monster’ from allotment-grown produce.
Read More
A huge cabbage was donated for a ‘guess the weight’ competition – with a visitor being declared the winner after coming closest to the actual weight of 19 pounds and 14 ounces.
Each year, the association holds competitions to determine the best allotments in a number of categories.
This year’s winners and runners up were presented with their trophies and awards at the finale of the open day by president of the allotment association, Zach Towers, from The Royal Oak pub.
John Keating won the Best Allotment category, closely followed by Margaret Keating, with Norman Pyart taking third place this year.
The Intermediate category was won by Steve and Fiona Cherry, with Teresa Smith as runner-up and Martin, Sandra and Rebecca Smith in third place.
Best Half Plot went to James Newton, followed by Lynda and David Gibbins and in third place was Gaynor and Neil Doherty.
The event raised a grand total of £1,325 and a cheque for £650 was presented to the Eastwood Food Bank.
Association secretary Lynda Gibbins said: “The event was a great success.”
Watnall Allotments is a private allotment site, run by the members themselves with an elected committee.
It has been the site of allotment gardens since around 1844.
For more information about the allotments or to join the waiting list, visit watnallallotments.co.uk