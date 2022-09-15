Newthorpe neighbours fight 'dangerous' plans for 240-home development close to toxic tip

Campaigning residents gathered on the proposed development site. Photo by Reg Lowe.

The proposed plans would see the construction of new homes on a number of fields between Chewton Street, Eastwood, and the A610 bypass, which also backs on to Wyvern Close, Commons Close and Halls Lane.

The southern and western boundaries of these fields border a former unlicensed Eastwood landfill site, known as ‘Matkin’s Tip’.

This landfill, on the site of a former clay quarry, was in operation between 1972 and 1985.

A number of previous planning applications for development on the site have been refused for various reasons relating to the land’s former use, with a geo-environmental assessment report prepared by Atkins Environment in 2007 recording high levels of toxic metals within the landfill soil and on adjacent land.

Residents are concerned that if the land is disturbed during development, this toxicity will be released into the air and potentially cause health problems and other adverse effects.

A community action meeting was held in Newthorpe earlier this month, where dozens of residents discussed their campaign to fight the plans.

Many attendees were those who have lived in the area for decades and remember the site when it was a tip.

A few remember seeing lorries arriving in the dead of night to dispose of unknown substances in the 1970s.

One said: “I was born on Chewton Street and at night time there were always lots of headlights from trucks who were coming to unload toxic waste, including asbestos and hazardous barrels. They’d open the gates, run in and dump it. It was a well-known fact at the time. Anyone who lived around here knew it.”

Others argued that the after-effects of the landfill site are still lingering in the area, with trees reportedly not producing leaves and a methane burner still emitting fumes.

One resident even reported having witnessed ‘orange, bubbling liquid’ coming from cracks in the ground on the site.

She said: “Near the methane burner there’s a pool of orange, bubbling stuff leaking out of the ground. It’s like something from Chernobyl.

“I took the dog down there and had to bath her when we got back.”

The application for 251 homes was initially put forward to Broxtowe Borough Council by applicants Gleeson Homes last year, when it was met with objections from hundreds of residents.

The plans have since been amended and resubmitted to the local authority, scaled down to 244 homes, to be considered later this year.

But residents say they will do everything in their power to stop the plans going ahead.

Newthorpe resident Carl Wilkinson, an experienced developer himself, spoke at the community action meeting.

He said: “There’s a known risk to the site, it doesn’t matter how many houses you’re building. This site is dangerous. It seems they are so desperate for land to build on that they will build anywhere without considering the risks.

“There’s just no way of stopping that gas escaping during construction. If they’re digging down through the coal seams, it’s going to seep through.

“Last time they said they were going to build on it, they said they were going to build a bentonite wall to protect everyone. But it hasn’t even been mentioned in the new plans.

“It’ll be years down the line before we start seeing any adverse effects but by then it’ll be too late. It won’t be until people start getting ill that anyone will connect the dots. It’s frightening.

“We’ve got to keep our momentum up in fighting this.”

Another resident added: “We’ve got five grandchildren. I ask the council, developers and planning committee, that if any of our grandchildren suffer when they start developing this land due to whatever comes out of the ground… will they hold their hands up and say they are responsible?”

Defence

Gleeson Homes has defended the application and said extensive investigation has been carried out on the land.

A spokesperson for Gleeson Homes said: “As part of our detailed planning application, we have carried out extensive site investigation works both intrusive and desk based.

“As with any other site that we develop, we cover the prevailing ground conditions along with any required treatment of the same as part of our planning application and construction plan.

“Our methodology has been submitted to and supported by the relevant statutory bodies.”

Meanwhile, Broxtowe Borough Council said assessments are still ongoing as the application progresses.

A spokesperson said: “This is an ongoing application and our team are aware of the historic uses of the site and adjacent land uses.

“Assessments are being carried out, which will inform both the planning decision and any mitigation measures if houses were approved at the future planning committee.”