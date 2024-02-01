Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Willowbrook Medical Practice, on Brook Street, was handed a rating of ‘Good’ after CQC inspectors paid a visit to the surgery for a detailed review.

The inspectors’ report concluded: “The practice provided care in a way that kept patients safe and protected them from avoidable harm.

"Patients received effective care and treatment that met their needs. The way the practice was led and managed promoted the delivery of high-quality, person-centred care.

Willowbrook Medical Practice in Sutton, which has been rated 'Good' by the health watchdog, the Care Quality Commission.

"It provided a supportive culture with a clear direction for the future of the service.”

Willowbrook is led by five GP partners, who are backed by an all-female team of ten nurses. There is also a practice manager and an assistant manager, who are supported by clerical and administrative staff.

The CQC inspectors found that the practice has a higher than average number of patients over the age of 65, but a lower than average number aged 29 to 39. They noted that it sits within an area of “high deprivation”.

As well as an overall rating of ‘Good’, the Sutton practice received the same rating in four of five individual categories that confirmed it was safe, effective, caring and well-led.

The inspectors praised the management of medicines and discovered that the uptake of childhood immunisations was above the national target and the national average.

The practice was also hailed for putting ”a strong emphasis on working with partners to tackle health inequalities” in such a less well-off area of Nottinghamshire.

However, there was a downside to the CQC report, with Willowbrook receiving a ‘Requires Improvement’ rating in the category headed: ‘Are services responsive to people’s needs?’

This followed feedback from various patients that was “mixed about the way staff treated and involved them”.

The report added: “Results from the GP national patient survey, on some questions relating to patient experience, were lower than local and national averages”.

The inspectors urged the practice “to identify and implement changes to improve the survey results”.