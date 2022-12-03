WATCH: Mansfield woman captures 'creative community' of town in short film
A production assistant from Mansfield has released a new documentary showing what the district has to offer – encouraging others to “don’t judge a person by their postcode”.
Phoebe Twidale is a production assistant in the film and animation team at acclaimed Mansfield firm Linney.
The 26-year-old has now released a new short documentary showing what Mansfield has to offer – speaking with residents in the town
Phoebe has worked at the company for a year.
She started as a runner, but soon developed an interest in filmmaking from working closely with other filmmakers and directors.
She said she made the documentary for a Y Film – an opportunity for individuals in her creative team at Linney’s to step away from client work to showcase why they do what they do.
Phoebe said: "We create a personal passion project away from commissioned work using the full range of kit and support from the rest of the team to help achieve our goal.
“The film may be experimental, exploring new techniques or technology or telling a story that needs to be told.
“My project was inspired by the negative perceptions and reactions I got when telling people that I was from Mansfield.
“Mansfield is my hometown and my childhood and I wanted to deflect these negative perceptions and spread the message – don't judge a person by their postcode”.
Phoebe said she decided to interview people from Mansfield's creative community, across the business, arts and cultural industry – to see what they thought about Mansfield and its identity.
Interviewees include Sian Booth, Mansfield Council cultural services manager, who looks aftert Mansfield Palace Theatre, musician Wes Dolan, and business owners from the town centre.
She said: “I thoroughly enjoyed spreading this message in a creative way.
“And this was my first film I have made. I am lucky to be in a place of work that allows me to do that so freely.
“The response from friends, family, workmates, and the general public has elated me.
“It has inspired me to do more people and community based documentaries to spread important messages.”