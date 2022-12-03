Phoebe Twidale is a production assistant in the film and animation team at acclaimed Mansfield firm Linney.

The 26-year-old has now released a new short documentary showing what Mansfield has to offer – speaking with residents in the town

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoebe has worked at the company for a year.

A short film by Phoebe Twidale and Linney.

She started as a runner, but soon developed an interest in filmmaking from working closely with other filmmakers and directors.

She said she made the documentary for a Y Film – an opportunity for individuals in her creative team at Linney’s to step away from client work to showcase why they do what they do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoebe said: "We create a personal passion project away from commissioned work using the full range of kit and support from the rest of the team to help achieve our goal.

“The film may be experimental, exploring new techniques or technology or telling a story that needs to be told.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A still from the short film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My project was inspired by the negative perceptions and reactions I got when telling people that I was from Mansfield.

“Mansfield is my hometown and my childhood and I wanted to deflect these negative perceptions and spread the message – don't judge a person by their postcode”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoebe said she decided to interview people from Mansfield's creative community, across the business, arts and cultural industry – to see what they thought about Mansfield and its identity.

Interviewees include Sian Booth, Mansfield Council cultural services manager, who looks aftert Mansfield Palace Theatre, musician Wes Dolan, and business owners from the town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I thoroughly enjoyed spreading this message in a creative way.

“And this was my first film I have made. I am lucky to be in a place of work that allows me to do that so freely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The response from friends, family, workmates, and the general public has elated me.