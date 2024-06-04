Freedom of the district for legendary broadcaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There wasn't a dry eye in the house at Ashfield District Council as three long serving community champions received long service recognition awards.

Legendary broadcaster Tony Delahunty has been awarded Ashfield District Council’s highest honour – the Freedom of the District. He was awarded the honour at a Council Meeting last night where his ‘remarkable contribution to Ashfield’ was highlighted.

Awards also went to Town Centre Manager Trevor Middleton, who has completed 30 years of service at the Council and Rachel Madden, who has served 25 years continuously as a Councillor. Between them, they have given close to 100 years of active service for local people.

Council Leader Jason Zadrozny and new Council Chairman – Councillor Arnie Hankin presented the awards at a Council Meeting last night. Councillor Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council said, “It was amazing to mark the long service of 3 people who have given an enormous amount to our District. Tony Delahunty has been the voice of Ashfield for decades. Mansfield 103.2FM is a major part of community life in our District and Tony and his team have done so much we should be thankful for.

Tony Delahunty receives his Freedom of the District award from Jason Zadrozny and Arnie Hankin

"Tony’s broadcasting career has taken him all over the world but he has found his home in North Nottinghamshire. His broadcasting work, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic was remarkable as he shared vital health messages throughout our region. Thanks to Tony and his team’s work – lived were saved. We are delighted to mark Tony’s valuable contribution through the highest honour we can bestow.”

Tony has worked at Mansfield 103.2 since its launch in 1999 has had a long and illustrious career in radio, originally hailing from Merseyside, he has worked for many stations including LBC, Radio Trent, Pennine Radio and also at the BBC.