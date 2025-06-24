Watch as 'croc' found in river: Warning for Warsop beauty spot

A warning has been issued at a beauty spot in Warsop after a video surfaced on social media showing a ‘croc’ in the river.

Jessica Bowring, who is married to Tom Bowring of Bowring Transport, recently shared a humorous video on Facebook that conveys an important message.

A video showing a small, discarded pink Croc shoe in the River Meden was shared on Facebook with the caption: “Warning to all dog walkers and those with small children, the Hills and Holes has a new animal taken habitat on the land…. It’s a croc.

“In all seriousness – can you take your rubbish home, and keep our local area clean and tidy!”

The Bowring family is responsible for the cows on a nearby farm, which often graze in the Hills and Holes and along Sookholme Brook, a Site of Special Scientific Interest, during this time of year.

The area is popular with dog walkers, bird watchers and families, especially in spring and summer.

The Hills and Holes is an area of calcareous grassland that features varying amounts of hawthorn and gorse scrub.

The site includes remnants of former limestone workings, and the old spoil heaps have resulted in one section being significantly more elevated than the surrounding landscape.

However, with the increase in footfall, there has also been a rise in litter left behind by visitors.

Just last year, your Chad reported that Max, a four-year-old Springer Spaniel, had to be put to sleep due to complications from ingesting a discarded barbecue skewer left on the Hills and Holes.

Over the years, various bags of litter have been dumped at the site, including baby wipes, disposable barbecues, and other waste.

This poses a risk to wildlife and animals, and spoils the area's natural beauty.

Jessica's message may be humorous, but it is necessary.