Warsop family 'heartbroken' as dog dies after swallowing discarded BBQ skewer on walk

A “beloved” pet dog died after ingesting a discarded BBQ skewer in Warsop while on a walk, which punctured its bowels and organs – as the “heartbroken” family have encouraged dog owners to be cautious during the summer months.

Max, a four-year-old Springer Spaniel, had to be put to sleep due to complications from ingesting a discarded BBQ skewer left on the Hills and Holes between Warsop and Sookholme Lane.

Max swallowed the skewer which caused internal damage. The injury caused multiple abscesses which left the spaniel in excruciating pain.

It is believed that Max consumed the skewer on Saturday, June 15, on a weekend walk down the Hills and Holes.

Max was a four-year-old springer spaniel from Warsop.

The family initially assumed he just had a stomach bug after visiting the vets on Monday, June 17, but by Thursday, June 20, Max was put to sleep due to how much pain was inflicted internally. The family said it was discovered by a vet on the Thursday that a skewer was puncturing his bowels and other organs.

Max, who leaves behind owners Jane and Paul Henderson, and their immediate family, had been walking down the Hills and Holes – a site of special scientific interest (SSSI) – alongside his sister dog, Purdy, for years prior to his death with no issues or concerns.

Molly Henderson said her mum, Jane, has been left “heartbroken” by Max’s death.

Molly said Max was “lethargic”, could barely move and had a stomach that “felt like a balloon” during his final days.

Max was such a happy, loving boy who loved his toys and family.

She said by the time the skewer was located, it was “too late”.

She said the family wanted to raise awareness about Max’s death to ensure no other dog owner had to go through the same ordeal, which she added would have been completely “avoidable” if people had cleaned up their mess.

Molly said: “He was a brilliant dog. We lost our springer in 2019 called Charlie, and Max looked so much like him.

Max's family are devastated after he was put to sleep as a result of internal organ damage from swallowing a BBQ skewer.

“It is awful. My poor mum has been through so much over the years… Mum cannot even look at pictures of Max at the moment due to how painful this is.

“I just hope whoever left their rubbish feels an incredible amount of guilt. It takes seconds to discard rubbish.

“With the amount of litter that gets left down there, sadly it was only a matter of time before an animal got hurt like this.

“We are devastated that Max suffered as a result of ignorance.”

Molly said that she shared a post about the incident in several community Facebook groups in hopes of urging dog walkers to remain vigilant.

Since sharing about Max’s death, the family have received hundreds of condolences and messages of support.

Sadly this is not the first time a dog has suffered internal injuries following consumption of a skewer, as in 2023, The Daily Express reported on a Border Collie Cross in Aberdeen that was “lucky to survive” after ingesting a foot-long BBQ skewer.

Sadly, Max was not so fortunate.

Veterinarians nationwide have also warned about the potential hazards of BBQ skewers, with the severity of consumption varying based on the organs affected.