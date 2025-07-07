Warsop carnival took place at The Carrs from 12-5pm, on Sunday, July 6.
Recognise anyone from these wet and wild photos?
Thank you for your submissions.
1 / 3
Warsop carnival took place at The Carrs from 12-5pm, on Sunday, July 6.
Recognise anyone from these wet and wild photos?
Thank you for your submissions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.