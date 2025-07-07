Warsop's wet and wild carnival in 12 fun and fantastic photos

By Phoebe Cox
Published 7th Jul 2025, 16:26 BST
As the annual Warsop carnival returned on Sunday, many residents braved the rain – as we take a look at these 12 fantastic photos that capture the day's highlights, from shine to showers.

Warsop carnival took place at The Carrs from 12-5pm, on Sunday, July 6.

Recognise anyone from these wet and wild photos?

Dancing in the rain.

1. Carnival fun

Dancing in the rain. Photo: Eric Hill

Despite several torrential downpours, thousands flocked to The Carrs for family-friendly fun.

2. Downpours

Despite several torrential downpours, thousands flocked to The Carrs for family-friendly fun. Photo: Eric Hill

Music fans in the rain.

3. Dedication

Music fans in the rain. Photo: Eric Hill

Teams competed in an intense tug-of-war battle.

4. Battle

Teams competed in an intense tug-of-war battle. Photo: Eric Hill

