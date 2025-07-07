Warsop carnival returns as residents embrace community spirit in the rain

One of the largest free events in Nottinghamshire returned over the weekend, as visitors braved the wet weather for a splash of fun at Warsop’s annual carnival.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warsop carnival returned on Sunday, July 6, and despite the heavy downpours, thousands of people attended one of the largest free attractions in Nottinghamshire.

The event, which ran from 12-5pm, was entirely organised by volunteers and made possible through funding and coordination efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The carnival, which dates back to the 1930s, is deeply rooted in local memory and is considered a long-standing tradition.

Warsop Carnival Kings and Queens were escorted to The Carrs on a Johnson Bros -Tours vintage bus.

Residents fondly recall its lively community spirit, whether they were riding on a float, working at a stall, or participating in traditional games with friends and family.

Historical photographs depict animal shows, the reign of carnival royalty, vintage cars, and floats filled with schoolchildren and local businesses.

While floats are no longer part of the event, the free, family-friendly event features live entertainment, including musicians and performers, as well as various activities for children of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, visitors had the opportunity to explore charity and business stalls, enjoy the fairground rides, watch live performances, indulge in delicious street food, and participate in various activities throughout the afternoon.

The owners of the Warsop Doggy Social Club &Home Boarding had a stall, featuring some of their dogs and those who were boarding. At the carnival, they were promoting their business and telling the community about their new dog-friendly pool.

At midday, the event was opened by the young Kings and Queens from Warsop schools.

Visitors then enjoyed a medieval-themed performance by The Sherwood Outlaws (Robin Hood reenactors) and Sherwood Forest Harmony Horses, as the theme for this year was the Middle Ages.

Despite several heavy downpours that prompted many attendees to seek shelter under a sea of gazebos, this did not prevent people from enjoying everything the event had to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phillip Dackombe, carnival chair on behalf of the committee, said: “I would like to thank everyone who attended on Sunday.

The Sherwood Outlaws and the Sherwood Forest Harmony Horses were key parts of the main stage entertainment for the day, bringing a touch of medieval flair to modern times. Image: Katie Smart.

“It just goes to show that we are made of stronger stuff in our area, resilient and unfazed by a few spots of rain.

“Thank you to the wonderful stall holders who braved the weather, the volunteers who were steadfast in helping us over the weekend, and those who contributed in ways that can easily go unnoticed.

“We certainly celebrated the spirit of our wonderful community. Thank you all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents were full of praise for the afternoon, both in person and on social media, expressing gratitude to the committee and volunteers who ensured the event ran smoothly and safely.

For more information about the carnival, follow and like www.facebook.com/WarsopCarnival for updates.