Warsop's new Indian restaurant celebrates opening with special offers for customers

Warsop's newly opened Indian restaurant offers both dine-in and takeaway options, aiming to attract visitors from the village and beyond, especially during the festive season.

Mint Indian Restaurant & Takeaway, located at 4 Burns Lane in Warsop, is excited to announce that it is now open for business.

The restaurant has introduced a new menu and is offering special festive promotions, with availability for Christmas bookings.

Owner Mr M Haque, known as Faz, said: “We enjoy being part of this community and have received a very warm welcome.

Faz with the Mint team.

“We would love to attract new customers in addition to our loyal customer base.”

To accommodate people during the festive period, the business is running a Christmas offer and new opening times.

Starting Wednesday, December 4, Mint will be open seven days a week throughout December (excluding Christmas Day).

During week days, there is a festive discount offering 20 percent off dining meals and 20 percent off collection takeaways.

Since its opening, Mint has received dozens of positive reviews from customers online.

Visitors can find the restaurant on the first floor of the Burns Lane building.

Customers can access the restaurant through a street-side door that leads up to the dining area, which accommodates 50 people.

There is also a private family room available for larger groups.

For those traveling from a distance, several public car parks are located nearby, along with a handful of bus stops within walking distance.

Soft drinks are available for purchase on-site, but the restaurant has a bring-your-own-alcohol policy.

Faz shared that the team is eager to explore new offers in the year ahead.

The business also offers a takeaway home delivery service free of charge for customers within a six-mile radius of the restaurant, along with collection options.

Customer Nadine is pictured with Mint business owner, Faz.

Nadine McGuiness from Warsop is a regular customer who visits weekly.

She said: “It is a wonderful place to spend time with family and friends, conveniently located for Warsop residents.

“It is central for those outside of the area too. The menu offers a variety of options, and the staff are always friendly and accommodating.”

On social media, customers have shown their support for the new restaurant.

Bev Willows praised the Mint as “fantastic,” while Lindsey Bowen described the food as “unreal.”

For more information, visit mintindianrestaurant-takeaway.co.uk/delivery and www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61564444493809.

To book a meal or place an order, call 01623 843499.