Popular Mansfield attractions shortlisted for Nottinghamshire Tourism Award

A number of popular attractions in and around Mansfield have been shortlisted for a prestigious Nottinghamshire Tourism Award.

Showcasing the exceptional businesses and individuals that elevate the region’s tourism and hospitality industry, this year’s awards honour the achievements that contribute to Nottinghamshire’s vibrant and growing visitor economy, which saw a 15.4 per cent rise in 2023 to £2.36 billion.

Sherwood Pines is shortlisted in the Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year category, Go Ape in the Visitor Attraction of the Year and Ethical, Responsible & Sustainable Tourism Award category.

Meanwhile staff at Bilsthorpe Heritage Centre have been shortlisted in the Team of the Year category and Cuckney House, The Welbeck Estates Company in the New Tourism Business of the Year Award category.

The transformed Grade-II listed 18th Century Cuckney House on the Welbeck Estate. Nigel Porter property and rural estates director, Ian Goodwin chief exec Welbeck estates company and Ross Owen hospitality manager.

Megan Powell, CEO of Marketing Nottingham and Nottinghamshire including Visit Nottinghamshire said: “These awards not only showcase the outstanding offer across Nottinghamshire and celebrate the individuals and teams that deliver these every day, but it embeds the value of the Visitor Economy to the region in terms of jobs, supporting communities and attracting inward investment. Without the visitor economy we would not have the extraordinary place that we do today.”

The businesses shortlisted will now go forward to the final round of independent judging, including a series of mystery shopping visits, before the winners are selected ahead of a joint Nottinghamshire-Derbyshire awards ceremony held at the East Midlands Conference Centre in Nottingham on March 20 2025.

The region’s two Local Visitor Economy Partnerships (LVEPs) – Visit Nottinghamshire and Visit Peak District, Derbyshire and Derby – are joining forces to deliver the awards ceremony in partnership for the first time, with the support of the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA).

The ceremony will be supported by Mayor of the East Midlands, Claire Ward, and is set to be a showcase of the value and quality of the region’s combined £5.25 billion visitor economy, celebrating the exceptional talent and innovation across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire.

Following the awards ceremony, Gold winners in each of the first 13 categories have the opportunity to progress onto the national VisitEngland Awards for Excellence in June 2025, which represent the highest accolades in English tourism.