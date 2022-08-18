Students at The Garibaldi School in Mansfield achieve highest A-level results in school's history

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Aldred, headteacher, said: “Despite the impact of the pandemic, this wonderful group of young people have never faltered in their commitment to achieving the very best they can.

"Not only in terms of grades but in terms of their own development too. I am so proud of them all.

"This is the first-time students have sat exams since the start of the pandemic and 30 per cent of all grades awarded to our students today were a Grade A or A* which is a phenomenal achievement.

Ellethea Hawley, left, joined Garibaldi from another school to undertake her sixth form studies and achieved some fantastic results. Ellethea goes on to study Sports Rehabilitation at the University of Hull.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"One of our highest achieving students is Adam Jephson who secured three grade A’s in computer science, physics and maths. Adam has secured a degree apprenticeship with Rolls Royce.”

Ellethea Hawley joined Garibaldi from another school to undertake her sixth form studies and achieved some fantastic results.

She said: “I am delighted with the results I have achieved. I am so grateful for the support I received from all teachers at the school and excited to start the next chapter in my life.”

Ellethea is going on to study sports rehabilitation at the University of Hull.

Adam Jephson secured three grade A’s in computer science, physics and maths.

The majority of students have secured their preferred destinations ranging from degree apprenticeships in nursing, management and engineering as well as university places studying astro physics, illustration and criminology.

Ben West, director of Sixth Form, said: “I am proud of our students’ achievements this year, which reflects their outstanding attitudes to learning and the positive relationships they have formed with their teachers.

"We look forward to welcoming students back to hear about the next steps in their journey. They will be a true inspiration to younger students.”

The Garibaldi School is part of the Nova Education Trust.

Ashfaq Rahman, CEO of Nova Education Trust, said: “Despite two years of disrupted learning, our young people have shown immense resilience and tenacity and our staff have been outstanding in how they have navigated students and parents through the first set of formal examinations since 2019.