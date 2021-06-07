Crafty post box topper brings plenty of smiles to Rainworth

Forest Town mum-of-two Vicki Picton has crocheted a humorous woolly scene depicting Richard Dillon’s local Yopa franchise business.

Vicki, the franchise’s operations manager, has made a mini Richard, a house designed in the Yopa colours and some colourful flowers.

The topper has been placed on a red mail box, off Southwell Road on the corner of the next street along from Helmsley Road.

Vicki Picton with the post box topper in Rainworth.

A keen crocheter, Vicki got the idea after seeing the craze emerge at the height of the pandemic.

It took Vicki around four weeks to make in between juggling life as a mum and selling homes in the Yopa patch, which covers areas including Rainworth, Clipstone, Blidworth, Edwinstowe and Ollerton.

Vicki, 34, said: “I really love to crochet. I have been making crocheted items including clothes, for a couple of years. When I saw what other people were doing on the post boxes I just wanted to make one.

The mail box decorated at Rainworth by Vicki Picton.

"It was great fun, but once I started I didn’t realise just how big a post top was.

"There was a Facebook page devoted to decorating toppers, and the things that people were making were #amazing and were appearing on morning shows on BBC and ITV.

"I thought it was just a brilliant way to make people smile and fun to do one with the Yopa theme – and to make a little Richard and a house!

"So far, it’s had a fantastic response and we have had lots of nice comments on our Facebook page. My own children, my nine year old daughter Lexi – who also likes crocheting and made some NHS rainbows during lockdown – and my 12-year-old son Tyler have both enjoyed spotting the topper from the car as we drive by.”

The crocheted post box topper in Rainworth.

Vicki is planning to move the decoration in a few weeks to another red postbox.

“I am thinking of moving the topper on to another area after a little while, to let other people posting their letters enjoy it, maybe Clipstone or Blidworth, or anywhere really. If anyone has any suggestions, that would be welcome.”

To see the Yopa Facebook page and comments, go to www.facebook.com/RichardDillonYopa

