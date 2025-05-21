Warsop wildlife team to the rescue as 'duty calls' for volunteer

Glenn Slaney from the Warsop Wildlife Rescue Team responded to a call about an injured pigeon in Carr Lane park.

A wildlife volunteer from Warsop was on hand to rescue an injured bird – as the animal-lover hopes to raise £500 for wildlife care costs in the community.

Glenn Slaney, a volunteer and founding member of the Warsop Wildlife Rescue Team, was meant to be resting his injured arm.

However, when a dog walker notified him about a pigeon in distress, he could not ignore it.

With no access to a vehicle and other volunteers occupied, Glenn decided to hop on his bike to assist the pigeon in need.

The pigeon's injuries seemed less severe than initially thought, as Glenn examined it closely. However, due to the wounds, it was taken in for rehabilitation.

Chad reporter Phoebe Cox called Glenn because she knew the rescue group cared for all birds, including pigeons.

Within ten minutes of receiving the call, Glenn cycled down to Carr Lane to collect the injured bird in a carrier.

On social media, Glenn's sister Becky joked that her brother should be resting, but he replied, “duty calls”.

Warsop Wildlife Rescue Team (WWRT) is a dedicated group, founded by siblings Glenn Slaney and Becky Cotton, who work to rescue, rehabilitate, and release injured animals back into their natural habitat.

Pictured from left to right are Glenn Slaney, Beth Potts, Talia Cotton, Becky Cotton, and Simon Cotton, comprising the volunteers of Warsop Wildlife Rescue Team.

This month, the team has responded to 40 reports of sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife.

Glenn and Becky are the children of the late Robert Slaney, known to many as Warsop’s resident ‘birdman’.

Robert Slaney was well-known in the area for his passion for animals, particularly birds.

Glenn is clearly following in his father’s ‘feathered’ footsteps, as he mentioned that the team is currently caring for several birds this breeding season.

Glenn explained: “We always strive to do our best for the animals. Our team is available 24/7, year-round.

“While we can't promise that every call will be answered or that we can provide assistance in every situation, we will always make an effort to help.

“If we're unable to assist, we have strong connections with various other rescue organisations. Together, we can protect our wildlife.”

To raise vital funds to support volunteers in caring for injured and rescued wildlife, Glenn has created a fundraising page.

The Warsop man plans to walk from the parish to Matlock on June 13, with a goal of raising £500.

Readers can donate to the page here: https://gofund.me/ea4aa8b0.

To learn more about the Warsop Wildlife Rescue Team, readers can like/follow the group on Facebook, or contact Glenn on 07709 784549.