Warsop teen 'excited' to represent Nottinghamshire at Miss England finals

The glittering ceremony, already postponed three times because of the pandemic, will finally take place as a live event at the Heart of England Conference & Events Centre in Coventry on June 24.

Hoping to walk away with the coveted crown is Warsop model Leah Green, who is campaigning for votes to help her win the title after taking part in a series of qualifying rounds.

And the 18-year-old healthcare assistant, a former Meden School pupil, says she cannot wait to ‘finally take part’.

Warsop teenager Leah Green is hoping to secure votes for the Miss England finals later this month.

“There’s talent and sports rounds, Bare Face Top Model, and Plastfree Eco Queen rounds where contestants are invited to create an outfit made from recycled materials, along with a public vote,” she said.

“We are wearing beautiful ballgowns on the catwalk from To The Nines too, so we can’t wait to take to the stage. I’m so excited to finally take part."

The Miss England final was postponed twice last year and more recently last month – and the 45 finalists were chosen virtually during lockdown, which means they will come together at the finals for the first time.

Leah will compete in a number of rounds before a public vote.

Leah and her fellow finalists will be raising funds for Beauty with a Purpose, a charity owned by Miss World which helps disadvantaged children.

The winner of Miss England will go forward to the 70th Miss World final in Puerto Rico later this year with the chance of winning $100,000.

To vote for Leah, simply download the Miss England app.

