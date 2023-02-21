Who can you spot in this retro gallery of Mansfield beauty pageants?

Miss Mansfield & Sherwood Forest is a prestigious title that has been celebrated for decades – and with news of its return, we are heading back in time to check out previous winners and finalists from down the years.

In light of the recent announcement that Miss Mansfield and Sherwood Forest will return for the first time since 2019, we felt a trip down memory lane was needed.

From Miss Sherwood Forest of the 70s to Miss Mansfield & Sherwood Forest of the noughties – the contest has always been a glitzy affair, with the winner crowned in front of hundreds.

As well as winning the coveted title, the beauty queen spends a year raising money for charity and taking part in community events throughout the town.

Have a look through this gallery of previous winners and the events they attended – and see if you can spot any familiar faces.

1 . 2010 Fitness coach Tony Hubbard,of Fitness First, is surrounded by Miss Mansfield finalists, back from left, Donna Hubbard, of the Miss Mansfield promotions team, Karina Evans, Eleanor Castledine, Charlotte Spencer, Karina Marsh, Robyn Ashley, Jade Keightley and Chelsea Edgington. Front, from left, Rochelle North, Stephanie Helliwell, Holly Gunson and Trish Mapletoft, of the Miss Mansfield promotions team. . Photo: Angela Ward Photo Sales

2 . 1974 Miss Sherwood Forest finalists from 1974. Photo: Chad Photo Sales

3 . 2010 "You're through to the next round " says judge Charlotte Crosby, left ,along with the other judge Miss Mansfield Jane Hatfield as they prepare for their Who's Got Talent competition in 2010 to raise money for charity Photo: Angela Ward Photo Sales

4 . 2010 Miss Mansfield Final of 2010 - pictured here are the judges, including previous winner Dannyelle Charles. Photo: Jane Hilton Photo Sales