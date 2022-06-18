Warsop Probus Club honours students nominated by Meden School in the parish for their willingness to study and learn.

And Brian Bradley, club president, said he was ‘thrilled and delighted’ to present this year’s award to the latest ‘charming’ recipients.

The Bradley Award – named after the club’s first president and no relation to Mr Bradley – is not aimed at academic success and, instead, aims to reward students who excel in personal growth and contribute to the school in other ways.

Mr. Bradley (centre) pictured with Meden School teachers, Mrs. Charlotte Wild and Mr. Warren Byrne. Along with recipients Annabelle Ballinger and Paige Spencer.

This year’s presentation was held at The Plough Inn, on Church Street, Warsop, with Year 7 pupil Paige Spencer and Year 10 student Annabelle Ballinger honoured.

Paige, who was accompanied by teacher Warren Byrne, was recognised for her ‘dedication to the school and her support for other students’.

Annabelle, who was joined by teacher Charlotte Wild, was honoured for her 'ability to help other students excel’ and ‘consistent support of fellow peers.'

Mr Bradley, who presented the awards, said: “The girls were pleasant and charming. I am very impressed with the students. They really enjoyed it.

The award recipients, Annabelle Ballinger and Paige Spencer, smile for a photo.

“I was thrilled and delighted to reward these two students on behalf of the club."