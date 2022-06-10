The scheme, run by Allotment Box, on Church Street, offers allotment owners the chance to exchange excess produce for credit in store on items such as bread, cheese, and exotics.

Allotment Box owner Katy Brown aged 38, of Welbeck, said: “I feel quite precious about the allotment swap as it is my baby.

“It is in line with the terms and conditions of the allotments, so, you cannot exchange for cash, but you can offer a swap system – I have researched it a lot.

The sun shines on Allotment Box

“There is nothing quite like this unique format.

“We hope people can make connections, grab some lunch and pick up their weekly goodies. There is a nice community feel to it all."

Katy said the initiative alleviates food waste and offers a fair trade for all involved.

Allotment Box supplied weekly boxes of fresh produce to customers throughout the coronavirus pandemic, alongside building a growing social media following which Katy feels has resulted in a loyal customer base developing.

Katy is all smiles as she tells us more about her 'well-researched' swap scheme.

It now welcomes regular customers from Warsop, Mansfield, Shirebrook, Forest Town and Edwinstowe.

Customer Jane Hunt, of Appleton Street, Warsop said: “I frequently get my eggs from there. I love the swap initiative. If I have unwanted cookery books or excess produce, I always go down to swap. I love the concept of the business and what it aims to achieve.

“Katy really knows her stuff, as she sources items locally and delivers quality produce. She is also mindful of individual budgets and shares her knowledge too. Something to suit everybody’s pocket.

“The business is very receptive to requests, whether on social media or in person. Katy is very community conscious and it draws people in.”

Katy and her husband Craig, 34, have recently added a street food vendor to the menu. The vendor, 'Box Kitchen' serves a selection of fresh dishes. The shop is open Thursday to Saturday, with delivery ongoing throughout the week.