News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Warsop students recognised for hard work with Probus Club award

Two students in Warsop have been recognised for exceeding their own expectations.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 18:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 18:02 BST

Every year, the Warsop Men’s Probus Club honours two students at Meden School in Warsop who, “through their own efforts have exceeded their own expectations.”

A spokesman said: “With their willingness to study, learn, and with their own acquired life skills, they are willing to pass on and assist other student so they to can fulfil their own ambitions.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year Year 10 student Aalissa Brown and Year 9 pupil Jayden Newton were honoured, attending a meal with teachers Lauren Clogg and Olivia Singleton.

Year 10 student Aalissa Brown receives her award from Warsop Men's Probus Club president James Bradley. Picture: Warsop Men's Probus ClubYear 10 student Aalissa Brown receives her award from Warsop Men's Probus Club president James Bradley. Picture: Warsop Men's Probus Club
Year 10 student Aalissa Brown receives her award from Warsop Men's Probus Club president James Bradley. Picture: Warsop Men's Probus Club
Most Popular
Read More
Mansfield MP Ben Bradley confirms he wants to be the new East Midlands mayor

A club spokesman said: “Jayden was nominated because of his hard work, politeness, his attendance throughout the year has been impeccable even in the face of adversity. He his known for being

driven, and determined to achieve success We found him very polite and easy to talk too.

“Aalissa is very a bubbly girl. After an accident last year, she was determined to get on with her schooling and and was not afraid to ask her teachers for guidance. She is now back

Year 9 pupil Jayden Newton with Warsop Men's Probus Club president James Bradley. Picture: Warsop Men's Probus ClubYear 9 pupil Jayden Newton with Warsop Men's Probus Club president James Bradley. Picture: Warsop Men's Probus Club
Year 9 pupil Jayden Newton with Warsop Men's Probus Club president James Bradley. Picture: Warsop Men's Probus Club
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

on course to achieve her goals, and is credit to Meden School. Club members found her to be very focused on her ambitions and a pleasure to talk too.”

Each student received a plaque and financial gift from James Bradley, club president.

The meal was followed by an informal chat with the students, club members and teachers.

Related topics:Probus ClubWarsop