Warsop students recognised for hard work with Probus Club award
Every year, the Warsop Men’s Probus Club honours two students at Meden School in Warsop who, “through their own efforts have exceeded their own expectations.”
A spokesman said: “With their willingness to study, learn, and with their own acquired life skills, they are willing to pass on and assist other student so they to can fulfil their own ambitions.”
This year Year 10 student Aalissa Brown and Year 9 pupil Jayden Newton were honoured, attending a meal with teachers Lauren Clogg and Olivia Singleton.
A club spokesman said: “Jayden was nominated because of his hard work, politeness, his attendance throughout the year has been impeccable even in the face of adversity. He his known for being
driven, and determined to achieve success We found him very polite and easy to talk too.
“Aalissa is very a bubbly girl. After an accident last year, she was determined to get on with her schooling and and was not afraid to ask her teachers for guidance. She is now back
on course to achieve her goals, and is credit to Meden School. Club members found her to be very focused on her ambitions and a pleasure to talk too.”
Each student received a plaque and financial gift from James Bradley, club president.
The meal was followed by an informal chat with the students, club members and teachers.