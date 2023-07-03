Every year, the Warsop Men’s Probus Club honours two students at Meden School in Warsop who, “through their own efforts have exceeded their own expectations.”

A spokesman said: “With their willingness to study, learn, and with their own acquired life skills, they are willing to pass on and assist other student so they to can fulfil their own ambitions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year Year 10 student Aalissa Brown and Year 9 pupil Jayden Newton were honoured, attending a meal with teachers Lauren Clogg and Olivia Singleton.

Year 10 student Aalissa Brown receives her award from Warsop Men's Probus Club president James Bradley. Picture: Warsop Men's Probus Club

A club spokesman said: “Jayden was nominated because of his hard work, politeness, his attendance throughout the year has been impeccable even in the face of adversity. He his known for being

driven, and determined to achieve success We found him very polite and easy to talk too.

“Aalissa is very a bubbly girl. After an accident last year, she was determined to get on with her schooling and and was not afraid to ask her teachers for guidance. She is now back

Year 9 pupil Jayden Newton with Warsop Men's Probus Club president James Bradley. Picture: Warsop Men's Probus Club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

on course to achieve her goals, and is credit to Meden School. Club members found her to be very focused on her ambitions and a pleasure to talk too.”

Each student received a plaque and financial gift from James Bradley, club president.