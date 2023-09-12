Mansfield district secondary school’s pride at praise from education inspectors

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Burns Lane school, which has more than 1,000 pupils aged 11-18 on roll, has been rated good by education watchdog Ofsted.

Inspectors have rated the school good in each category of education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and sixth-form provision, for an overall rating of good.

In their newly published report, following a two-day inspection in June, inspectors said: “This is a school where all staff want the very best for their pupils. Leaders have a clear vision. They are ambitious for the school.”

Staff and pupils at The Meden School are all smiles after their latest Ofsted report. Photo: Nick Dunmur

“Pupils behave well and get on well together. The atmosphere in lessons and around the school is calm and purposeful. Pupils respect themselves and each other.”

Inspectors observed the curriculum has been carefully designed so pupils achieve well, including pupils with special educational needs and disabilities, adding: “One teacher summed up the views of many when they said, ‘it's a lovely place to work’.

“Pupils enjoy school and feel safe. They know their teachers have their best interests at heart. Teachers listen to their opinions. Pupils are engaged in their learning. They demonstrate the school’s ethos, which is to have high aspirations of themselves, the school and the community. Many parents and carers believe the school has high expectations for their children.”

The report also praised leaders for creating ‘a clear vision for behaviour’.

It said: “They use this information to teach pupils the ‘Meden way’, which is ‘always doing the right thing, even when no-one is watching’.”

Jim Smith, headteacher, said: “Meden is a great place to study, work and develop for students and staff alike and Ofsted could clearly see this during their inspection.

“As a school community we are proud that our hard work and dedication has been recognised by inspectors.

“Ofsted has recognised that our curriculum is ambitious and well-planned and identified the wider opportunities in creates for our students to make a difference in the community they live in.

“Meden is a highly successful school and we are determined to ensure that our students continue to thrive and maximise their potential.”

To further improve, school leaders were urged to ensure “pupils are encouraged and supported to develop a love and enthusiasm for reading” and to “continue their ambitious plans to ensure that the attendance of pupils with SEND improves”.

Ryan Hawley, executive headteacher, said: “It is excellent that Meden School has been judged to be a‘Good’ school which provides an environment for learners to feel safe, develop, grow and achieve.

“I am extremely proud of the school community. We now look to the future as we further develop our educational offer towards providing a transformational education across all aspects of school life.”

The school is part of the Nottingham-based Nova Education Trust