A Warsop school is now offering “natural” learning as part of a scheme to support the emotional and mental health of its pupils.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Meden School in Warsop is now offering learning in a natural setting to support the emotional and mental health of its pupils.

The natural learning scheme called Forest Schools – is a child-centred inspirational learning process that develops confidence and self-esteem through learner-inspired, hands-on experiences in a natural setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It's a long-term programme that supports play, exploration and supported risk taking.

Forest Schools scheme is a child-centred inspirational learning process that develops confidence and self-esteem through learner-inspired, hands-on experiences in a natural setting. It's a long-term programme that supports play, exploration and supported risk taking.

More information about the scheme can be found at www.forestschoolassociation.org

Jim Smith, headteacher of Meden School, part of the Nova Education Trust, said: "This journey started in the previous academic year where it was highlighted the need for social, emotional and mental health interventions to support the young people we serve.

"Wellbeing is the foundation of our practice.

“We recognise the social, emotional and physical needs of our students, and this is a key issue within our community that we are working hard to support.

Children are able to learn outdoors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We appointed Keith Farnworth to lead our Forest School project.

“Keith is a real treasure of the school and his approach to some of the most challenging and under-confident students is really providing them with some positive experiences and skills that will benefit their futures.

"Keith is a member of the local search and rescue team and also helps lead the Duke of Edinburgh provision for the school.

Outdoor activities are beneficial for the mental health and wellbeing of students.

“He has a keen interest in all outdoors and adventurous activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He is also someone that has a fantastic rapport with our most challenging students.

“It was a no-brainer in training Keith up to lead on this and it has gone from strength to strength.

"Forest School at Meden is a community and we have already seen a significant impact on the young people that Keith works with and their families.”

Forest School activities include tree climbing, lighting fires, outdoor cooking, shelter building, camping, making items out of natural resources, gardening and animal and nature watching.

The Forest School project takes place in a woodland or natural environment and Meden School is able to take advantage of the natural world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jim Smith added: "The development of the Forest Schools and Duke of Edinburgh hub at Meden School will not only benefit the students but the whole community.”