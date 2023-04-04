News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
14 minutes ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
32 minutes ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
43 minutes ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
49 minutes ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
1 hour ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

Warsop school library boosted by housebuilder to mark international children's book day

Children at a Warsop school will be delving into a range of new books thanks to a donation from a housebuilder.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:46 BST- 1 min read

In recognition of international children’s book day, David Wilson Homes, which is building a range of homes at Thoresby Vale in nearby Edwinstowe, has donated a collection of books to Sherwood Junior School, Sherwood Street, Warsop.

The donation consisted of 15 books from the school’s wish list, which will be used to enhance the school library.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Helen Simpson, school headteacher, said: “Reading is one of our priorities and we love providing the children with new books to promote their love of reading.”

Sherwood Junior School headteacher Helen Simpson and two pupils with their new books.Sherwood Junior School headteacher Helen Simpson and two pupils with their new books.
Sherwood Junior School headteacher Helen Simpson and two pupils with their new books.
Most Popular
Read More
Five on shortlist in major Mansfield town centre design competition

Martyn Parker, DWH North Midlands sales director, said: “Encouraging children to read and appreciate literature among the communities in which we build is something we regard as very important.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We hope our donation will encourage more young people to pick up a book and enjoy getting lost in a great story.”

Pupils with their new books.Pupils with their new books.
Pupils with their new books.
Pupils enjoying their new books.Pupils enjoying their new books.
Pupils enjoying their new books.