Warsop school library boosted by housebuilder to mark international children's book day

In recognition of international children’s book day, David Wilson Homes, which is building a range of homes at Thoresby Vale in nearby Edwinstowe, has donated a collection of books to Sherwood Junior School, Sherwood Street, Warsop.

The donation consisted of 15 books from the school’s wish list, which will be used to enhance the school library.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Simpson, school headteacher, said: “Reading is one of our priorities and we love providing the children with new books to promote their love of reading.”

Sherwood Junior School headteacher Helen Simpson and two pupils with their new books.

Martyn Parker, DWH North Midlands sales director, said: “Encouraging children to read and appreciate literature among the communities in which we build is something we regard as very important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope our donation will encourage more young people to pick up a book and enjoy getting lost in a great story.”

Pupils with their new books.