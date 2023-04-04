There were 37 entries for the competition, which is being managed by The Royal Institute of British Architects, on behalf of Mansfield Council.

Mike Robinson, council strategic director, said: "There was a high level of interest from architectural practices nationally and internationally and we are confident this will lead to a high-quality scheme."

The shortlisted practices now have to develop a concept design by the end of May, from which a winner will be chosen.

The area for redevelopment is populated by derelict and run-down buildings.

White Hart Street is an important area close to the town centre which has been run-down and largely derelict for many years.

The council is seeking a scheme that will address the challenges of climate change, provides affordable high-quality homes and respects the architectural heritage of the site.

The council purchased land in the area last year, after it approved a £16.5 million budget to build council homes on the site in 2019.

The properties are expected to be a mix of housing types, including family houses and apartments for older people, built to the Future Homes Standard to save energy for residents, in line with the council’s climate

emergency action plan. They would be added to the council’s stock of affordable homes.

The winning firm will progress the design for planning permission, subject to council approval of the business case, which is expected in early 2024.