Your Chad visited a Family History Community group at the former Methodist Church on Portland Street, to speak with residents about what they hope to see for the future of Warsop.

The Family History session, which runs at the community venue every Wednesday, from 1-3pm, offers people a chance to trace their roots and work on their family tree with assistance from staff and members.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Residents took a break from delving into the past, keen to look ahead to the future of Warsop and speak about what they felt was needed to bring about improvements for the area and its residents.

Your Chad interviewed Warsop residents about their thoughts on what's next for Warsop.

Robert Geeson, a Warsop resident who attends the sessions, said: “I think it is a big shame Meden baths shut.

“We could do with another swimming baths and fitness site in Warsop. As for anything like that, you have to travel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barbara Marchant, a Mansfield resident who is originally from Warsop, said she hopes to see the “community feel” to Warsop continue.

She said: “It needs more variation in shops and more choices for people who cannot get to the bigger stores. It seems to be limited to one brand at the moment.

“Over and above, we need Warsop to be as it always was. Friendly, small and a place where you feel welcome to visit and feel part of the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maddy Pritchard, director of Vibrant Warsop, the community interest company behind the sessions, said: “What I’d like to see for Warsop is clear town planning.

“For a long time, and it probably happens to a lot of rural areas, there does not seem to be a clear plan for the community.

“We have buildings raised, we’ll have new projects start up with no real consideration for the whole infrastructure.

“We have a wonderful health centre, but not enough doctors. We have new houses being built, but are there enough schools, doctors and facilities?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad