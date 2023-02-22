Clipstone parks set to get a makeover thanks to investment from Newark and Sherwood District Council

Ten parks will undergo improvements including Vicar Water County Park, Hillcote Drive in Clipstone and Old Tannery Drive in Lowdham.

Coun David Lloyd, leader of Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: “These plans would not only be an investment into our parks and green spaces, but an investment into the health and wellbeing of our community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve listened to your thoughts about the importance of these outdoor spaces, and we are committed to maintaining and improving these sites so they can be enjoyed to the fullest.

Vicar Water Country Park is among ten parks which will undergo improvements

“Being able to enjoy outdoor spaces for free family-friendly fun, fitness and relaxation, especially as we start to move into the warmer months, is something we can all appreciate, and I look forward to hopefully seeing what we could achieve with this investment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The developments will also support the district council’s ambition to be cleaner, safer and greener, with materials for the projects being sourced from recycled goods. Materials such as used textiles, food packaging waste, and used plastic bags, for example, will used in the improvements. This sustainable sourcing of materials was successfully implemented for the recent development of the community garden on the land adjacent to Newark Library, in which a number of features were built using recycled materials including new bin stores and bug hotels made from fly-tipped wood that had been cleared from illegally dumped waste around the district.

The district council is committed to developing an ongoing cycle of investment into their local play parks and it is hoping that the improvements to their play parks could also help to improve similar sites in the district.

Results from the latest resident survey showed residents placing more importance on local parks and green spaces during recent times, and these investments will further the work the district council have committed to within its Community Plan, including enhancing the district’s natural environment to improve the health and wellbeing of local residents.