Warsop man launches Mansfield's first registered repair café in village

Welcome to the Warsop Repair Café, a first for the Mansfield district. Nathan is pictured alongside colleagues and members of the community at the Vibrant Venue.

A man from Warsop has opened Mansfield's first registered repair café, connecting it to a network of community fixers – as the initiative invites residents to bring in items for repair and restoration.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathan Culkin, 41, from Church Warsop, learned about the concept of a community repair network a few years ago and was eager to implement it in the area.

The Community Repair Network originated from discussions at Fixfest UK 2020, starting as informal conversations among various repair groups and local networks during the pandemic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The network's ethos promotes sharing knowledge and resources, connecting existing groups and individuals who want to start their own initiatives, and coming together as a united voice to advocate for repair.

During the launch, Peter Jackson was tasked with electrical repairs.

The repair café based in Warsop, which is the first of its kind in the Mansfield district, launched this January.

This initiative was made possible through funding from Warsop Rolo and Nathan's colleagues at Vibrant Warsop.

Nathan, through his work at Vibrant Warsop, is actively involved with various community groups in the area and believed there would be significant interest in the concept, as he observed that people in the community were often willing to help one another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan explained: “I have always enjoyed tinkering about with odd jobs and restoring items.

Gwenda Culkin and Elsie Kennedy repaired a teddy bear, as Pat Kennedy posed with her repaired jacket.

“When I first heard about the network, I felt it could work in our area.

“The launch was great, as we had all sorts of items through the door like clothing, electrical appliances and even a teddy bear.”

The Community Repair Network aims to strengthen and support grassroots repair initiatives in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan added: “We are eager to expand our skill set and involve more people so we can help repair and restore a variety of items.

“If our group is unable to assist, we can direct you to the appropriate support channels.

“You can reach out to us beforehand or simply show up on the day.”

For details about the service, call Nathan at 07916055079 or email him at [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vibrant Warsop is officially registered with the network, alongside neighbouring groups in Sutton and Chesterfield.

After a successful launch, the Vibrant Venue on Portland Street plans to host the service monthly with the next session scheduled for 10am-1pm on Saturday, February 22.

To find your nearest café, visit communityrepairnetwork.org.uk/find/.