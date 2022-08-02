Warsop man is celebrating 51st birthday by doing a tandem parachute jump for Warsop Youth and Community Club

Wayne Williamson-Cooper is hoping to raise £50,000 which will go towards repairs to the club building and running costs.

Warsop Youth and Community runs the youth club in Warsop. It opens twice a week Mondays and Thursdays from 5.30pm to 7pm for five to 12-year-olds and from 7.30pm to 9pm for 13 to 17-year-olds.

Wayne said: “We play sports, do crafts, and basically provide a safe space for the kids of our parish to be able to hang out.

Wayne Williamson-Cooper is doing a parachute jump to raise money for the Warsop Youth and Community Club.

"Our sessions are free for all kids. We are based at the Shed in the Adam Eastwood building on Wood Street, Warsop.

"The building itself is an old converted lorry shed that is in desperate need of work and updating.

"We have around 200 kids a week that rely on us being there for them so I decided to help raise money for costs and decided to do a tandem parachute jump on my 51st birthday.

"Our kids come from all different backgrounds, some even have special needs, and they are a fantastic bunch from all of the schools in the Warsop parish.

"We have some great characters and it gives me so much joy to get to know all of them.

"They are nearly all mad on football and do their own little tournaments sometimes.

"They also like that we have a tuck shop where they can buy food, drinks and sweets.

"I decided to do the jump just because I am a little crazy and also I will do anything for these kids.

"Last year I went as far as having the Warsop Youth and Community logo tattooed on my arm.

"I love what I do and will continue to do so as long as I can.

“The money will go to buying new equipment and running costs as well as repairs to the building and creating more nights for the kids.”