A Warsop landlady is set to skydive in a bid to raise cash for elderly residents struggling to keep warm this winter.

Laura Darby, landlady of the Hare & Hounds in Warsop, decided to organise a fundraiser in the wake of Labour's decision to slash the Winter Fuel Payment.

As well as a charity skydive Laura is also hosting a charity weekend at the pub in Church Street this weekend (November 29 to December 1) in a bid to raise as much money as possible for residents in the community needing extra help this winter.

Speaking about the charity mission Laura, aged 39, said: “Due to the government stopping winter fuel payments we feel we have to step in to try and help our elderly neighbours who may be struggling to make ends meet. So we're holding a fundraising weekend here at the pub.

"After the weekend I will be doing a sponsored parachute jump to help boost our fund raising efforts. Please help us shine a little bit of happiness to those in need this Christmas.”

Laura has already raised around £500 through a gofundme page and sponsor form at the pub.

Laura is hoping to complete the skydive in the next few weeks, weather permitting.

She added: “I’m really excited, I’ve wanted to do a skydive for ages, I can’t wait, people think I’m crazy but I’m not nervous.

"We know what it’s like at this time of the year, I’ve been to my grandma’s before and her house has been freezing and now with bills going up it’s only going to get worse for people.

"The more money we raise the more people we can help and we’re making sure it will go to residents in Warsop, so it’s nice to know we are helping people in our community.

"I really want to say a big thank you to everyone who has donated.”

As part of the fundraising celebrations this weekend collections will be taking place in the pub along with a karaoke, kids disco and fancy dress.

The decision to slash the Winter Fuel Payment, worth up to £300, will strip payments from around 10 million pensioners.