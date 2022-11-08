Ubox, on Church Street in Warsop, is open seven days a week and offers the structure of a boxing club, with a focus on mental and physical health support.

The gym opened in December 2021 – and has been an active part of the community since, running sessions each day and adding to its expanding list of programmes and growing membership.

Oliver Cox, who will be turning 37 at the end of November, runs the gym with business partner Jason Boucher, of JJ Building Services, Shirebrook.

Owner Oliver Cox, outside Ubox gym on Church Street, Warsop.

Oliver said the Ubox group is now offering a ‘Gloves Not Drugs’ programme, with drug use and dealing on the rise, the club aims to tackle the problem head on.

He said: “Drugs destroy families and they destroy communities.

“Ubox ‘Gloves Not Drugs’ programme is here to support and change the outlook of youth in the community.

The gym is celebrating its first year.

“With the increase of drugs within our communities, there is no access for kids to understand what they’re getting involved with and taking.

“Me coming from the past that I’ve had, to being where I am – sober – I’ve got such a drive to stop kids and the youth, not just in this community but in as many communities as we can reach out to – to choose coming to the club, putting a set of gloves on and staying away from that drug life.

“You can either hang around on the street corner or you can come here.

“We are hoping more people and parents will reach out to us.”

Oliver has spoken out about his own struggles with drugs and addiction, as he said he did not get the professional help he needed as a teenager.

He said even children abusing common substances, such as smoking vapes and cigarettes, may be heading down the wrong path as it could be a gateway to other drugs.

Oliver said he knows firsthand the horrors of addiction and how it can ruin lives – and is hoping he can use his experiences to help others who may be battling the same demons.

