Nottinghamshire Police Band set to perform at Warsop church for remembrance concert

The remembrance event will be held at St Peter and St Paul Church, Church Warsop, on Saturday, November 12 at 7pm.

Nottinghamshire Police Band will perform to residents in an event of remembrance, honouring those who lost their lives in war.

Tickets are £8, with proceeds going to Warsop Parish Church.

Keith Clayton, church warden, said tickets are available to purchase from Warsop Parish Centre by calling 01623 842165.