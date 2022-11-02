Nottinghamshire Police Band set to perform at Warsop church for remembrance concert
Nottinghamshire Police Band presents an evening of remembrance at Warsop Parish Church, with tickets are now available to purchase.
By Phoebe Cox
9 minutes ago - 1 min read
The remembrance event will be held at St Peter and St Paul Church, Church Warsop, on Saturday, November 12 at 7pm.
Nottinghamshire Police Band will perform to residents in an event of remembrance, honouring those who lost their lives in war.
Tickets are £8, with proceeds going to Warsop Parish Church.
Most Popular
Keith Clayton, church warden, said tickets are available to purchase from Warsop Parish Centre by calling 01623 842165.
Alternatively, residents can contact him on 07875 001964 or via email, at [email protected]