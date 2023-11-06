A Warsop girl with “big dreams” of acting is the star of Vodafone’s new Christmas advert.

Cora Littler, aged seven from Warsop, is the star of UK network provider Vodafone’s new Christmas advert.

The advert shows the “importance of connection” with a family-feel to the festive video.

A spokesperson for Vodafone said: “At a time when many customers are facing difficult circumstances and the prospect of trimming back on Christmas spending, almost half of people – 46% – want to see Christmas campaigns that reminds them of better times.

Cora Littler by Elbowroom photography. (ER Photography)

Directed by the award-winning Vince Squibb and created by Vodafone and Ogilvy UK, the short advert centres around the mischievous “star” of the show Lily, who is trying to set a cunning trap to capture Santa on her wireless camera.

With the trap set, Lily keeps checking her parents’ phone to see what is happening on her camera but there is no sign of Santa.

When she wakes up on Christmas day to find the carrot and milk she left out is almost all gone, she runs upstairs to check the video footage with her parents and spots Santa on the footage.

Cora, who played Lily and is currently taping for roles through her agency TTA Kids, said she was “thrilled” to feature on the advert.

The seven-year-old, who attends acting, singing and dancing sessions at Razzamataz Theatre School, said:“ I enjoyed filming the festive advert.

“I would like to do more. I want to be an actor when I leave school and I would love to be on stage, TV and in films.

“I enjoyed being on set and had a friend called Gabe looking after me.

“Vince – the director – gave great advice to get the best shots.”

Justin Cox, MD at Team Vodafone – Ogilvy UK, said: “At this magical time of year creating special moments for friends and families is the most important role a brand can play.

“Vodafone and Ogilvy UK are very proud of this latest #FeeltheConnection campaign.

“Wherever you are, whoever you are with, feeling connected at Christmas is the ultimate gift.”