GALLERY: Tour of Britain arrives - and finishes - in Mansfield
The fifth stage of the Tour of Britain rolled into Mansfield on Thursday for what ultimately turned out to be the event’s finale.
By Mark Duffy
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 10:00 am
Following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty the Queen, organisers declared the remaining stages of the Tour would not take place. More information HERE.
Take a look at our gallery of images that were taken along the route including through Lowdham, Blidworth and Mansfield.
