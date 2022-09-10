News you can trust since 1952
Tour of Britain riders cross the finish line. Photo: Paul Horton.

GALLERY: Tour of Britain arrives - and finishes - in Mansfield

The fifth stage of the Tour of Britain rolled into Mansfield on Thursday for what ultimately turned out to be the event’s finale.

By Mark Duffy
Saturday, 10th September 2022, 10:00 am

Following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty the Queen, organisers declared the remaining stages of the Tour would not take place. More information HERE.

Take a look at our gallery of images that were taken along the route including through Lowdham, Blidworth and Mansfield.

1. Tour of Britain 2022

Fans watch on in Blidworth.

Photo: Dean Atkins

2. Tour of Britain 2022

Onlookers in Blidworth await the riders.

Photo: Dean Atkins

3. Tour of Britain 2022

Schoolchildren in Edwinstowe watch on.

Photo: Dean Atkins

4. Tour of Britain 2022

Fans prepare to welcome the riders in Edwinstowe.

Photo: Dean Atkins

