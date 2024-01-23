Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the early hours of January 22, Aaron Ford, Market Warsop Football Club under six manager, had his car stolen outside his house on Sherwood Street, Warsop.

Aaron’s car was captured being taken at 1.43am on Monday, January 22.

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed they are looking into the case.

The under six team played their first ever game and came away with a 4-2 win.

Anyone with information or CCTV footage from the area can call police citing incident number 77 on January 22, 2024.

Kyle Bingley, coach for the under six team, said he set up a fundraising page to help pay for £400 worth of training equipment and footballs that manager Aaron had in his car at the time of the theft.

The GoFundMe page – https://shorturl.at/xCIU8 – has raised more than £600 in 24 hours, surpassing its £400 target.

Since its inception, Market Warsop FC has produced homegrown talent – with the likes of Mansfield Town’s forward Will Swan and Birmingham City’s left-back Lee Buchanan as former players.

The under six team – currently the youngest age group of the football club, having received permission from the FA to set up – has only been together a few weeks and is hoping to expand its squad.

Kyle said: “The support for our launch but also the support with our fundraising has been amazing.

“People not even connected to the club have made donations.

“Aaron’s first worry was for the loss of equipment and its impact on the club – and that just shows the kind of person he is.

“We are so pleased we can continue training with new equipment and start building the club.”

The fundraising page even received an anonymous donation of £100 to help compensate the loss.

“Football is such a huge part of communities, so as a club we are always trying to support the area and we really value how the community have come together for us following the theft,” Kyle added.

Aaron thanked everyone who has sponsored the club and engaged with the fundraising page.