Vigil for Mansfield man knifed to death in Amsterdam as suspect faces 14 year sentence
and live on Freeview channel 276
Danny Castledine was in his final year at Leeds Beckett University when he took a trip to Amsterdam, where he was stabbed repeatedly in the neck and head just 24 hours into his arrival in the city on June 1, 2022.
According to national news reports, Dutch prosecutors on Friday, January 19, pushed for a harsh sentence for 24-year-old suspect Nongo B., who was captured in security footage walking with Danny along the banks of the Singel canal moments before his death.
Investigators said Belgian Nongo was found to have ingested a large quantity of drugs upon his arrest with traces of Danny's blood.
Footage revealed by investigators reportedly showed an intoxicated Danny with Nongo at around 2.12am.
CCTV footage was said to have captured the pair by the Singel canal 30 minutes later, where Nongo is said to have stabbed Danny.
He is said to have dragged Danny's body to the roadside in an attempt to dispose of evidence before fleeing the scene.
Danny's body was discovered at 3.30am, prosecutors said.
Paramedics were unable to revive the 22-year-old.
Following Danny's death, his grieving family and loved ones paid their respects to the ‘fun-loving’ young man.
The family have since worked tirelessly to highlight and tackle knife crime.
In the months that followed Danny’s death Chloe, Danny’s younger sister, launched a charitable clothing range called DRIPPYlikeDANNY – raising funds and awareness to combat knife crime.
Danny’s family also joined Idris Elba in Parliament Square earlier this month demanding that the government does more to tackle youth violence.
Elba launched his ‘Don't Stop Your Future’ campaign aiming to highlight the issue of youth violence and calling for political changes to combat the issue.
A vigil for Danny will be held in Mansfield market square on February 2 – on the day of the sentencing – starting at 7pm as family and friends will let off flares and celebrate Danny’s life, with all the community invited to pay tribute.