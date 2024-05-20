Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have sent a warning to antisocial tenants after closing three problem properties in the Mansfield area in one day.

The flats, part of the Layton Burroughs development in Mansfield, had frequently been the scene of criminal and antisocial behaviour and have now been closed by officers.

The orders, granted at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 10, prevent anyone from entering the property for a period of three months and will allow the land to begin possession proceedings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fourth property has been partially closed, with tight restrictions placed on who can and can’t visit the address after concerns were raised about the resident’s welfare.

The flats, part of the Layton Burroughs development in Mansfield, had frequently been the scene of criminal and antisocial behaviour and have now been closed by officers. Photo by Nottinghamshire Police.

Officers have worked for several weeks to prepare detailed files of evidence – describing incidents of drug dealing, violent crime and other behaviours that had caused upset to other residents.

PC Patrick Shone said: “The Layton Burroughs area should be a good place for people of all ages to live.

“It’s a modern and well-maintained development with a large communal garden and a great community spirit, and we won’t allow a small minority of residents to have a such a negative impact on their neighbours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These properties were very clearly linked to the supply of illegal drugs, which we believe is the root cause of other related offending and antisocial behaviour that have caused other residents such distress.

“We recognise too that the people involved can be intimidating and that neighbours may be fearful of standing up to these individuals.

“We, however, are not and will not hesitate to take similar action if this kind of behaviour continues in this area.”

Working with landlords PA Housing and Mansfield Council, officers obtained multiple witness statements to present to the court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure orders prohibit the former tenants from returning to the address and can be extended for longer if required.

Any breach of the order is a criminal offence.

Councillor Angie Jackson, joint portfolio holder for Health, Wellbeing and Safer Communities at Mansfield Council, said: “I am pleased that, after a lot of hard work and perseverance from all partners involved, we have secured the closure of these problem properties.”