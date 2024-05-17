'Incredible accomplishment' as Mansfield cat rescue charity receives two award nominations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

'Incredible accomplishment' says rescue founder and trustee as Mansfield Cat Rescue receives two nominations from two prestigious awards.

Mansfield Cat Rescue, a charity run entirely by volunteers, has received two award nominations this year.

One nomination is from the BBC Radio Nottingham 'Make a Difference' award, and the other is for the Animal Star Awards.

BBC’s ‘Make a Difference’ awards accept nominations from the community to honour individuals who go above and beyond in the county.

Nikita Harris, is a fosterer and charity trustee for Mansfield Cat Rescue.

The Animal Star Awards, established in 2016, aim to recognise both animals and humans for their extraordinary contributions to each other.

Nikita Harris, fosterer and charity trustee, said: “Being nominated for these awards feels like such an incredible accomplishment.

“At Mansfield Cat Rescue, we pride ourselves in never giving up on our mission to rescue strays in need.

“To be recognised twice in such a short period for this has been truly overwhelming.

“I know I speak on behalf of all of the trustees and admin team when I say how grateful I am to all of our fosterers, volunteers and supporters for their ongoing dedication.”

Readers can follow and support the charity by visiting their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Mansfieldcat

If anyone is interested in fostering a cat for the charity, readers can submit a form via https://shorturl.at/ltdNf

Nikita added: “We know that times are hard and caring for a pet comes with too much of a financial burden for many but that doesn’t mean you cannot experience the companionship of pet ownership.